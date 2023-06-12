Theme
China’s Commerce Ministry opposes new US Iran-related sanctions on Chinese entities

Reuters
China’s Commerce Ministry opposes new US Iran-related sanctions on Chinese entities and nationals, and Washington should stop its unreasonable suppression of Chinese enterprises and individuals, a spokesperson said on Monday.

"The US action lacks factual basis and due process, harming the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and individuals. China will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and individuals," the spokesperson said when answering a reporter’s question on the move.

