Prisoner exchange with Washington possible, if US shows goodwill: Iran FM’s spokesman
Iran could exchange prisoners with Washington soon if the US shows goodwill, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on Monday at his weekly press conference.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Belgian aid worker freed from Iran thanks supporters who campaigned for his release
Iran says Belgium prisoner swap ‘finalized’, Brussels denies
Belgium requests Iran transfer imprisoned Belgian aid worker