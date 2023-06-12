Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Iran’s and US’ flags are seen printed on paper in this illustration taken on January 27, 2022. (Reuters)
Iran’s and US’ flags are seen printed on paper in this illustration taken on January 27, 2022. (Reuters)

Prisoner exchange with Washington possible, if US shows goodwill: Iran FM’s spokesman

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size