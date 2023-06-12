Russia says it repelled Ukrainian offensives in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia regions
Russia’s defense ministry said on Monday it had repelled attempted offensives by Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions and had hit targets with sea-launched high-precision missile strikes.
Ukraine said on Monday its troops had recaptured a fourth village from Russian forces in a cluster of settlements in the southeast, a day after reporting the first small gains of its long-anticipated counteroffensive.
Reuters was not immediately able to verify the battlefield reports.
Russia said its forces had launched a strike on Ukrainian army reserve locations using long-range precision weaponry, launched from the sea.
Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine and Zaporizhzhia to its southwest are among five regions, including the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, that Moscow claims to have annexed from Ukraine.
