A still image from video, released by Russia's Defence Ministry, shows armoured vehicles during what it said to be Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu's visit to a storage base of the country's Western Military District at an unknown location in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in this image taken from footage released June 8, 2023. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT.
A still image from video, released by Russia's Defence Ministry, shows armoured vehicles during what it said to be Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu's visit to a storage base of the country's Western Military District at an unknown location in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in this image taken from footage released June 8, 2023. (Reuters)

Russia says it repelled Ukrainian offensives in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia regions

Russia’s defense ministry said on Monday it had repelled attempted offensives by Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions and had hit targets with sea-launched high-precision missile strikes.

Ukraine said on Monday its troops had recaptured a fourth village from Russian forces in a cluster of settlements in the southeast, a day after reporting the first small gains of its long-anticipated counteroffensive.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify the battlefield reports.

Russia said its forces had launched a strike on Ukrainian army reserve locations using long-range precision weaponry, launched from the sea.

Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine and Zaporizhzhia to its southwest are among five regions, including the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, that Moscow claims to have annexed from Ukraine.

