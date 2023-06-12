Theme
Cyber Attack
Cyber Attack. (Stock photo)

Swiss federal administration under cyberattack: Finance ministry

Switzerland’s federal administration was under a cyberattack on Monday morning that was blocking access to the websites of several authorities and state-linked companies, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The so-called distributed denial of service (DDOS) attack, which makes websites or network resources unavailable by flooding them with malicious traffic, was by the same “NoName” group that carried out a similar attack on the Swiss parliament last week, the ministry said.

