UK PM Sunak hits back at predecessor Johnson over honors for allies in latest row
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak lashed out at his predecessor Boris Johnson Monday in a row over political honors for allies of the former premier.
Outgoing British prime ministers routinely recommend aides and close political associates for honors or elevation to the unelected House of Lords.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Johnson was forced out of office last year by a series of scandals including COVID-19 lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street dubbed “Partygate.”
His long-awaited honors list was published Friday -- but without several expected names.
As the row over the list unfolded two Johnson allies who were not rewarded -- Nadine Dorries and Nigel Adams -- both resigned from parliament on Friday and Saturday, triggering by-elections.
Johnson himself also resigned as an MP on Friday claiming he had been forced out in a stitch-up by political opponents on the cross-party inquiry investigating whether he lied to parliament over
“Partygate.”
Speaking at a tech conference in London on Monday, Sunak defended his handling of Johnson’s honors list and accused the for-mer leader of asking him to overrule the committee that rejected eight of his nominations to the upper chamber.
“Boris Johnson asked me to do something that I wasn’t prepared to do, because I didn’t think it was right. That was to either over-rule the Holac committee, or to make promises to people,” he said.
“I wasn’t prepared to do that. As I said I didn’t think it was right, and if people don’t like that then tough,” he said.
The House of Lords Appointments Commission (Holac), which vets nominations, had confirmed it turned down eight nominations put forward by Johnson but would not comment on who they were.
Sunak’s spokesman later told reporters it was “entirely untrue” that the prime minister or officials in Downing Street removed names from Johnson’s list.
Read more:
UK opposition’s Starmer demands election amid Johnson resignation ‘farce’
Boris Johnson skeptical about UK PM Rishi Sunak’s new Brexit deal
Sunak’s challenge among Conservatives laid bare as Braverman stakes claim to top job
-
UK opposition’s Starmer demands election amid Johnson resignation ‘farce’UK opposition leader Keir Starmer on Sunday demanded a general election as three MPs from the ruling Conservative Party, including Boris Johnson, quit ... World News
-
Labour leader Starmer plans to block new North Sea oil, gas projects: TimesUK Labour leader Keir Starmer will announce plans to block all new North Sea oil and gas developments and limit borrowing to green investment, the ... World News
-
Labour’s Starmer looks to private sector to fix Britain, pledges ‘decade of renewal’UK opposition leader Keir Starmer vowed to end an era of “sticking-plaster politics,” pointing to ongoing industrial action and pressure on the ... World News
-
UK PM Sunak claims progress as he vows to stop boat migrantsUK PM Sunak claims progress as he vows to stop boat migrantsPrime Minister Rishi Sunak said his government is making progress on cutting the number of ... World News
-
Sunak looks for two pence UK tax cut before election: TelegraphUK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wants to cut National Insurance or income tax by as much as two pence (2.5 cents) before next year’s general election to ... World News
-
Rishi Sunak keeps options open on UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s futureUK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak suggested he would seek answers after a newspaper report that Home Secretary Suella Braverman sought civil servants’ ... World News
-
UK PM Rishi Sunak’s wealth plunges but still ranked 275th in country’s rich listThe wealth of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty has plunged over the last twelve months, but at 529 million pounds ($668 ... World News
-
Sunak’s challenge among Conservatives laid bare as Braverman stakes claim to top jobPrime Minister Rishi Sunak’s challenge to steady his governing Conservative Party in the wake of damaging local election results was laid bare on ... World News