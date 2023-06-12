Ukraine turns to Germany for Leopards as Russia claims dozen tanks destroyed in 24-hr

Ukraine requested more Leopard tanks from Germany to help its ground forces in the counter-offensive battles against Russian forces, a day after Moscow said it had destroyed at least a dozen of Kyiv’s tanks while foiling Ukrainian attacks across multiple fronts.

Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnyk said: “The Ukrainian army desperately needs many more Western battle tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and other armored vehicles,” state news agency Ukrinform reported.

He added: “Each Leopard 2 is literally worth its weight in gold for a decisive offensive.”

Melnyk, who also served as the former Ukrainian ambassador to Berlin, stressed that the German armed forces could easily provide more than the 18 already delivered tanks from its stockpile of more than 300.

The current number could be “tripled without endangering Germany's ability to defend itself,” he said.

The 18 Leopard 2 battle tanks promised by Germany to aid Ukraine in its conflict with Russia had reached Ukraine in late March. Germany had previously agreed in January to provide these tanks, considered to be among the best in Western arsenals, despite concerns over the potential escalation and Moscow's portrayal of it as a provocative act.

Later by the end of May, Germany said it planned to purchase 18 Leopard 2 tanks and 12 self-propelled howitzers to replenish its depleted stocks resulting from the deliveries to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian diplomat also asked that Ukraine be given another 60 Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs). Additionally, he requested the German armed forces to transfer to Ukraine ten percent of its stock of Puma armoured vehicles (350), Boxer armoured personnel carrier (400), Fuchs armoured transport vehicles (900) or “Fennek” armoured reconnaissance vehicles (220).

He also restated Ukraine’s demand for Germany to provide Taurus cruise missiles and to help build a powerful Ukrainian air forces. “Ukraine is also waiting for Germany's strategic decision on active participation in the fighter jet coalition.”

This comes a day after intense clashes between Ukraine and Russia’s forces across wide-spread multiple battlefronts. This is after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged on Saturday that the Ukrainian army was conducting “counter-offensive and defensive” operations. On Sunday, Ukrainian forces – as part of the long-awaited counter-offensive to reclaim Russian-occupied territories – announced that several villages were “liberated”, according to Ukrinform.

