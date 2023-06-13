British police dealing with ‘ongoing serious incident’ in Nottingham

British police said they were dealing with an “ongoing serious incident” in the central English city of Nottingham, where multiple roads have been closed and the local tram network suspended.

Pictures on Twitter showed main roads cordoned off by blue and white police tape, and officers looking relatively calm.

HAPPENING NOW: Heavy police deployment in UK's Nottingham city. Several roads have been closed due to a "major incident."



More details awaited.pic.twitter.com/TlbZPdTlRD — Annu Kaushik (@AnnuKaushik253) June 13, 2023

National Inter-Agency Liaison Officers, which co-ordinate the response from police, ambulance, and fire services, were also on the scene.

Oh dear, by the looks of those uniforms something very big is going off in #Nottingham . Huge parts of the City Centre are closed. pic.twitter.com/IW6QwuWsJP — Phil Randall (@philrandall) June 13, 2023

Nottinghamshire Police said on Twitter shortly before 8 a.m. (0700 GMT) that six roads were closed, and it would provide further updates in due course.

“Officers are currently at an ongoing serious incident,” the police said.

The city’s tram network said it had suspended operations until further notice due to the incident.

A lawmaker from the area, Robert Jenrick, tweeted to say he was being kept up to date with events before he later deleted it.

