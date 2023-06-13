Theme
Police are seen in Nottingham, central England, after an incident. (Twitter)
British police dealing with ‘ongoing serious incident’ in Nottingham

Reuters, London
British police said they were dealing with an “ongoing serious incident” in the central English city of Nottingham, where multiple roads have been closed and the local tram network suspended.

Pictures on Twitter showed main roads cordoned off by blue and white police tape, and officers looking relatively calm.

National Inter-Agency Liaison Officers, which co-ordinate the response from police, ambulance, and fire services, were also on the scene.

Nottinghamshire Police said on Twitter shortly before 8 a.m. (0700 GMT) that six roads were closed, and it would provide further updates in due course.

“Officers are currently at an ongoing serious incident,” the police said.

The city’s tram network said it had suspended operations until further notice due to the incident.

A lawmaker from the area, Robert Jenrick, tweeted to say he was being kept up to date with events before he later deleted it.

