China says US reaching level of ‘hysteria’ with national security concept

The Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the United States had overstretched its national security concept, undermining global trade law and rules, and reaching a level of “hysteria.”

The US administration on Monday added 43 entities to an export control list for training Chinese military pilots and other activities that threaten US national security.

