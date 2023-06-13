Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A NATO flag is seen ahead of a summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 10, 2018. (File photo: Reuters)
A NATO flag is seen ahead of a summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 10, 2018. (File photo: Reuters)

NATO to set up liaison office in Tokyo in 2024: Nikkei

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

NATO will set up a liaison office in Tokyo in 2024 and use it as a hub for cooperation with South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Japan, the Nikkei reported on Tuesday.

The Japanese ambassador to the United States said in May that the US-led military alliance was planning a Tokyo office, the first in Asia, to facilitate consultations in the region - a plan that French President Emmanuel Macron objected to.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The report added that NATO will deepen collaboration with its four major partners in the Pacific, preparing bilateral cooperation documents with each, which will be used as a base for collaboration on issues such as cybersecurity and space.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said last month his nation has no plans to join NATO as a member or semi-member state, and there were media reports at the time that Kishida was arranging to attend a NATO summit in Lithuania in July.

South Korea’s presidential office said they had no comment when asked about the report.

Read more:

France unenthusiastic about proposal for NATO office in Japan: Official

China says NATO’s plan for Japan office not welcome in Asia-Pacific

Japan has no plans to join NATO, PM Kishida says amid talks of Tokyo office opening

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size