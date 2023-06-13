Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
In this photo provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, guards walk past a lineup of troops during a welcome ceremony for Russian military personnel who returned from Syria at an airbase near the Russian city Voronezh, Tuesday, March 15, 2016. Russian warplanes and troops stationed at Russia's air base in Syria started leaving for home on Tuesday after a partial pullout order from President Vladimir Putin the previous day, a step that raises hopes for progress at the newly reconvened U.N.-brokered peace talks in Geneva. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
In this photo provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, guards walk past a lineup of troops during a welcome ceremony for Russian military personnel who returned from Syria at an airbase near the Russian city Voronezh, Tuesday, March 15, 2016. Russian warplanes and troops stationed at Russia's air base in Syria started leaving for home on Tuesday after a partial pullout order from President Vladimir Putin the previous day, a step that raises hopes for progress at the newly reconvened U.N.-brokered peace talks in Geneva. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

No need for martial law in Russia: Putin

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia needed to fight enemy agents and improve its defenses against attacks deep inside its own territory but said there was no need to follow Ukraine’s example and declare martial law.

“There is no reason to introduce some kind of special regime or martial law in the country,” Putin told a televised meeting of Russian war correspondents and military bloggers. “There is no need for such a thing today.”

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Ukraine’s large-scale counter-offensive began on June 4 and has not been successful in any area, Putin said, adding that Ukrainian human losses were 10 times greater than Russia’s.

Ukraine has lost over 160 of its tanks and 25 percent-30 percent of the vehicles supplied from abroad, he, while Russia had lost 54 tanks.

Putin also said Ukraine had deliberately hit the Kakhovka dam with HIMARS rockets supplied by the United States, a step he said had also hindered Kyiv’s counteroffensive efforts.

The goals of what the Kremlin calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine, launched on Feb. 24, 2022, might evolve with the situation, but their fundamental character will not change, Putin said.

Read more:

Russia claims to repel Ukrainian attacks as Kyiv reports counteroffensive gains

Ukraine reclaims another village from Russian control, makes gains in Bakhmut area

Ukrainian forces engaged in heavy battles after counteroffensive gains: Military

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size