Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 78th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia, on May 9, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia ready for Ukraine talks but West must stop arms supplies: Putin

Reuters
Published: Updated:
President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia was open to peace talks over Ukraine, but that the only way to stop the conflict was for Western countries to end their arms supplies to Kyiv.

Putin also repeated his accusation that the West was seeking to defeat Russia in Ukraine and said that Moscow had its own “peace plan” for that country.

