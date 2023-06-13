Russia ready for Ukraine talks but West must stop arms supplies: Putin
President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia was open to peace talks over Ukraine, but that the only way to stop the conflict was for Western countries to end their arms supplies to Kyiv.
Putin also repeated his accusation that the West was seeking to defeat Russia in Ukraine and said that Moscow had its own “peace plan” for that country.
