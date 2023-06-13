Theme
German army battle tanks Leopard 2 return after NATO enchanced Forward Presence Battle Group Lithuania exercise in Pabrade military training field, Lithuania, May 17, 2017. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia releases video of captured German-made tanks, US fighting vehicles in Ukraine

Reuters
Russia’s Defense Ministry released video footage on Tuesday of what it said were German-made Leopard tanks and US-made Bradley Fighting Vehicles captured by Russian forces in a battle with Ukrainian troops.

Reuters could not immediately verify the location and timing of the footage, which the Defense Ministry said was filmed on the Zaporizhzhia front in southern Ukraine, one of the areas where Ukrainian forces have been trying to counter-attack.

What appeared to be two German-made Leopard tanks were shown in the footage, which was released on the ministry’s official channel on the Telegram messaging application, along with two damaged US-made Bradley Fighting Vehicles.

In a short statement accompanying the footage, the ministry called the captured military hardware “our trophies” and said the video showed soldiers from its Vostok (East) military grouping inspecting the equipment.

It noted that the engines of some of the vehicles were still running, evidence it said of how quickly their Ukrainian crews had fled.

Reuters cannot verify such battlefield accounts.

Ukraine said on Monday its troops had recaptured a string of villages from Russian forces along an approximately 100-kilometers (60-mile) front in the southeast since starting its long-anticipated counteroffensive last week.

Unconfirmed reports from Russian military bloggers suggest Russian forces may have recaptured some territory which they ceded in recent days.

