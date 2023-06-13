Theme
This handout picture taken and released by Ukrainian State Emergency Service on December 16, 2022 shows rescuers working at a three-story building heavily damaged following a Russian missile strike in Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih. (AFP)
Russia strikes civilian buildings in Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine: Mayor

Reuters
Russian air strikes overnight hit several civilian buildings in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, including a five-story building, the mayor of the city said early on Tuesday.

“There are people wounded in extremely serious condition,” Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul, said on the Telegram messaging app.

“Likely, there are people under the rubble.”

Reuters could not independently verify the report. Vilkul did not provide any further detail.

