Russian servicemen take part in a military exhibition as part of the celebrations marking the Day of Missile Forces and Artillery at the Peter and Paul Fortress in Saint Petersburg on November 19, 2022. (Photo by Olga MALTSEVA / AFP)
Russian defense ministry says forces repelled Ukrainian attacks in south Donetsk

Reuters
Russia’s defense ministry said on Tuesday its forces had repelled Ukrainian attacks near the villages of Makarivka, Rivnopil and Prechystivka in the southern part of Donetsk region, state-owned news agency RIA reported.

In its daily briefing, the defense ministry also said Ukraine was continuing to mount attacks in the south Donetsk and Bakhmut areas.

Ukraine has said its forces have recaptured a number of villages from Russian forces in the southeast since starting its long-anticipated counteroffensive last week.

Developing

