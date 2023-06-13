Top Russian commander killed in missile strike amid Ukraine counter-offensive: Report

A top Russian military commander was killed in a Ukrainian missile strike in the Zaporizhzhia region amidst Kyiv’s counter-offensive operations against Russia, a Russian-installed official in Ukraine and pro-Kremlin war correspondent said on Tuesday.

“As a result of an enemy missile attack, Major General Sergei Goryachev, the Chief of Staff of the 35th Combined Arms Army, was killed,” pro-Kremlin war reporter and prominent blogger Yury Kotyonok said on Telegram.

He added: “War takes away the best… The army today lost one of the brightest and most effective military leaders, who combined the highest professionalism with personal courage.”

Russia-appointed official in Zaporizhzhia Vladimir Rogov took to Telegram to mourn the loss of the 52-year-old highly decorated Goryachev.

The British news outlet The Sun cited war sources as saying that Goryachev was struck by a long-range British-supplied Storm Shadow missile.

There was no official confirmation of Goryachev’s death from the Russian ministry of defense.

According to independent Russian media outlet MediaZona, since the beginning of the war, the following Russian military officers have been officially confirmed as killed: four major generals, 58 colonels, 176 lt. colonels, and two captains.

