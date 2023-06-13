Trump arrives at Miami court for appearance over charges he hoarded secret documents

Former President Donald Trump has arrived at the federal courthouse in Miami to formally surrender to authorities ahead of his court appearance on charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Trump’s motorcade arrived Tuesday afternoon at the federal courthouse shortly before he’s scheduled to appear before a magistrate judge, a stunning moment in American history days after he became the first former president charged with federal crimes.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It’s the second criminal case Trump is facing as he seeks to reclaim the White House in 2024. He’s also accused in New York state court of falsifying business records related to hush-money payments made during the 2016 campaign.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, saying he’s being unfairly targeted by political opponents who want to hurt his campaign.

After his court appearance, Trump will return to New Jersey, where he’s expected to hold a press event to publicly respond to the charges.

Read more:

Donald Trump arrives in Florida to face charges, maintains lead in poll

Trump is ‘toast’ if classified records case is proven, ex-attorney general says

Trump to address supporters after explosive indictment