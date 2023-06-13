US announces more weapons for Ukraine from Pentagon’s stockpiles

The US announced the 40th drawdown of weapons for Ukraine from the Pentagon’s stockpiles on Tuesday, which will include more HIMARS munitions, anti-tank weapons and armored vehicles.

Ukraine will receive more Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles after reports that Russia destroyed several Western-provided Ukrainian tanks.

“Russia started this unprovoked war against Ukraine,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

He said that Russia could “end it at any time” by withdrawing its forces from Ukraine and stopping its brutal attacks against Ukraine’s cities and people.

Until Russia does that, Blinken said, Washington and its allies will stand united with Ukraine “for as long as it takes.”

Washington will also provide more Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers and munitions for the highly sought-after NASAMS, or National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems.

“We have provided approximately $40 billion in security assistance since Russia launched its premeditated, unprovoked, and brutal war against Ukraine on February 24, 2022, and approximately $42 billion in security assistance since Russia’s initial invasion of Ukraine in 2014,” a State Department spokesperson said.

The full list of weapons and capablities includes:

• Additional munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS);

• Stinger anti-aircraft systems;

• Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

• 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds;

• Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles;

• Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers;

• Javelin anti-armor systems;

• Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;

• AT-4 anti-armor systems;

• Over 22 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades;

• Demolition munitions for obstacle clearing;

• Tactical secure communications support equipment;

• Spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation

