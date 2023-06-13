Ukraine’s losses are vast in so far failed counteroffensive: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Ukraine’s large-scale counter-offensive had not been successful in any area and that Ukrainian human losses were 10 times bigger than Russia’s.

The Ukrainian counteroffensive began on June 4, Putin told a televised meeting of Russian war correspondents and military bloggers.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Ukraine had lost over 160 of its tanks and 25 percent-30 percent of the vehicles supplied from abroad, Putin said, while Russia had lost 54 tanks.

Putin said Ukraine had deliberately hit the Kakhovka dam with HIMARS rockets, which the United States had supplied, a step he said hindered Ukraine’s counteroffensive.

The goals of what the Kremlin calls its “special military operation” might evolve with the situation, but their fundamental character would not change, Putin said.

Read more:

Russia claims to repel Ukrainian attacks as Kyiv reports counteroffensive gains

Ukraine reclaims another village from Russian control, makes gains in Bakhmut area

Ukrainian forces engaged in heavy battles after counteroffensive gains: Military