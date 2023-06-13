Theme
FILE - Ukrainian soldiers fire a cannon near Bakhmut, an eastern city where fierce battles against Russian forces have been taking place, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, May 15, 2023. For months, Western allies have shipped billions of dollars worth of weapons systems and ammunition to Ukraine with an urgency to get the supplies to Kyiv in time for an anticipated spring counteroffensive. Now summer is just weeks away. While Russia and Ukraine are focused on an intense battle for Bakhmut, the Ukrainian spring offensive has yet to begin. (AP Photo/Libkos, File)
Ukraine’s losses are vast in so far failed counteroffensive: Putin

Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Ukraine’s large-scale counter-offensive had not been successful in any area and that Ukrainian human losses were 10 times bigger than Russia’s.

The Ukrainian counteroffensive began on June 4, Putin told a televised meeting of Russian war correspondents and military bloggers.

Ukraine had lost over 160 of its tanks and 25 percent-30 percent of the vehicles supplied from abroad, Putin said, while Russia had lost 54 tanks.

Putin said Ukraine had deliberately hit the Kakhovka dam with HIMARS rockets, which the United States had supplied, a step he said hindered Ukraine’s counteroffensive.

The goals of what the Kremlin calls its “special military operation” might evolve with the situation, but their fundamental character would not change, Putin said.

