Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves a cemetery before the funeral of Russian military blogger Maxim Fomin widely known by the name of Vladlen Tatarsky, who was recently killed in a bomb attack in a St Petersburg cafe, in Moscow, Russia, April 8, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Wagner mercenary chief says he is unsure if his men will continue fighting in Ukraine

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, said on Tuesday that he was “not sure” if Wagner would stay in Ukraine after having taken the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut after a months-long battle.

Wagner mercenaries have in the past been active in Africa and the Middle East too and still have some contracts there.

