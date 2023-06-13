Wagner mercenary chief says he is unsure if his men will continue fighting in Ukraine

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, said on Tuesday that he was “not sure” if Wagner would stay in Ukraine after having taken the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut after a months-long battle.



Wagner mercenaries have in the past been active in Africa and the Middle East too and still have some contracts there.



Prigozhin will not allow Wagner to sign any contract with Russia’s defense minister

