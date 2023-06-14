China foreign minister tells Blinken US should respect China’s core concerns

China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call on Wednesday that the US should stop interfering in the country’s affairs, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry.

The high-profile discussion comes ahead of a reported planned visit to Beijing by Washington’s top dipolmat, aimed at stabilising tense relations between the countries around several issues from spy allegations to a semiconductor tussle.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In the call, Qin said he hoped the US can meet China half-way, effectively manage differences, and promote communication and cooperation.

Qin also said the US should respect China’s core concerns such as the Taiwan issue. He also hoped to stabilise Sino-US relations and bring ties back to the track of sound and steady development.

The Chinese foreign ministry has yet to reveal information on Blinken’s trip, but a US official last Friday said Blinken would be in Beijing on June 18, giving no other details.

In February, Blinken cancelled a planned trip to Beijing, which would have been the first by a US secretary of state in five years, over a suspected Chinese spy balloon that flew over the United States.

Read more:

US Secretary of State Blinken set to travel to China for talks in coming weeks

China, US talks in Beijing strike upbeat tone but risks remain

US official, Chinese held candid, productive talks: State Department