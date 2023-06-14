Greek authorities say 59 migrants dead, over a 100 rescued after ship capsized

The Greek coastguard said 59 migrants drowned in shipwreck after their ship capsized off the Peloponnese peninsula in southern Greece, while more than a 100 were rescued. Four of the survivors were hospitalized with symptoms of hypothermia.

The accident occurred in international waters in the Ionian Sea and had prompted an extensive rescue operation complicated by strong winds, the coastguard had said earlier.

Advertisement

Six coast guard vessels, a navy frigate, a military transport, and an air force helicopter, as well as several private vessels, were taking part in the search for others believed to be missing.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Italy-bound boat is believed to have sailed from the Tobruk area in eastern Libya. Greek authorities and the EU border protection agency Frontex were first alerted about the approaching vessel by the Italian coast guard on Tuesday.

Smugglers are increasingly taking larger boats into international waters off the Greek mainland to try to avoid local coast guard patrols.

On Sunday, 90 migrants on a US-flagged yacht were rescued in the area after they made a distress call.

Separately Wednesday, a yacht with more than 70 migrants on board was towed to a port on the south coast of the island of Crete after authorities received a distress call.

Read more:

Saudi Crown Prince leaves for France, set to meet Macron, discuss Expo bid

Syria earthquake four months on: ‘Don’t forget those left behind’, says ICRC

Saudi Arabia announces international conference on Sudan aid