FILE - In this Sunday, March 20, 2016 file photo, volunteers help migrants and refugees on a dinghy as they arrive on the shore of the northeastern Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing the Aegean sea from Turkey. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)
Volunteers help migrants and refugees on a dinghy as they arrive on the shore of the northeastern Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing the Aegean sea from Turkey on March 20, 2016. (File photo: AP))

Greek authorities say 59 migrants dead, over a 100 rescued after ship capsized

AFP
Published: Updated:
The Greek coastguard said 59 migrants drowned in shipwreck after their ship capsized off the Peloponnese peninsula in southern Greece, while more than a 100 were rescued. Four of the survivors were hospitalized with symptoms of hypothermia.

The accident occurred in international waters in the Ionian Sea and had prompted an extensive rescue operation complicated by strong winds, the coastguard had said earlier.

Six coast guard vessels, a navy frigate, a military transport, and an air force helicopter, as well as several private vessels, were taking part in the search for others believed to be missing.

The Italy-bound boat is believed to have sailed from the Tobruk area in eastern Libya. Greek authorities and the EU border protection agency Frontex were first alerted about the approaching vessel by the Italian coast guard on Tuesday.

Smugglers are increasingly taking larger boats into international waters off the Greek mainland to try to avoid local coast guard patrols.

On Sunday, 90 migrants on a US-flagged yacht were rescued in the area after they made a distress call.

Separately Wednesday, a yacht with more than 70 migrants on board was towed to a port on the south coast of the island of Crete after authorities received a distress call.

