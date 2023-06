Over 100 dead in Nigeria river boat accident: Police

More than 100 people died in north central Nigeria after a boat carrying families returning from a wedding sank in a river, police and local authorities said on Tuesday.

The river boat was ferrying people in Kwara State from neighboring Niger State, local state police and the state governor’s office said, without giving details of the cause.

“So far we have 103 people dead and over 100 rescued from the boat accident,” Kwara State police spokesman Okasanmi Ajayi told AFP by telephone.

“Search and rescue is still ongoing which means the toll is likely to rise.”

Kwara State governor’s office said the victims had been returning from a wedding in Niger State to Kwara’s Patigi district.

River boat accidents are common in Nigeria, usually caused by overloading of vessels, poor maintenance, disregard for safety regulations and heavy flooding during the rainy season in Africa’s most populous country.

