Russian missile attack kills at least three, injures 13 in Ukraine’s Odesa
Russian missiles struck civilian buildings in Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa overnight, killing at least three people and wounding 13, Ukraine’s military said early on Wednesday.
Russia launched four cruise missiles on the city, the South command of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said. The military said earlier that two missiles were destroyed before hitting their targets.
“As a result of air combat and blast waves, a business center, an educational institution, a residential complex, food establishments and shops in the city center were damaged,” the South command said on the Telegram messaging app.
The three people killed were working at a retail chain’s warehouse when a missile hit, setting it ablaze, the military added. Seven people were wounded there.
“Sifting through the debris continues,” the military said. “There may be people under.”
Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesman for the Odesa military administration, posted a video and photographs showing multi-story buildings with parts of their walls missing and windows blown out, as well as firefighters battling against flames in what it appeared be a warehouse.
Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Russia. Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians in their military operations.
