US confirms Blinken’s trip to Beijing

The United States confirmed Wednesday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken has rescheduled a rare visit to Beijing for this weekend, seeking to “responsibly manage” tense ties.



“Blinken will meet with senior PRC officials where he will discuss the importance of maintaining open lines of communication to responsibly manage the US-PRC relationship,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said, referring to the People’s Republic of China.



