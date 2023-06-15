Allies to arm Ukraine with ‘hundreds’ of air defense missiles to use against Russia

The UK, US, Netherlands and Denmark said on Thursday they were partnering together to deliver “hundreds” of air defense missiles and their launch systems to Ukraine to aid in its counter-offensive operations against Russia.

The four Western allies said in a joint statement that delivering air defense equipment to Ukraine was a “high priority” to address its most urgent air defense requirement “as Russia continues its brazen missile and drone attacks against Ukrainian cities.”

The four countries said: “The initiative will deliver hundreds of short and medium range air defense missiles and associated systems required to protect Ukraine’s critical national infrastructure and further ensure the success of counter-offensive operations in coming months.”

They added: “Delivery of the equipment has already begun and should be complete within several weeks.” The British ministry of defense said the package consists largely of “Soviet-era missiles,” to support Ukraine’s army’s most pressing needs for systems to support offensive operations and protect critical national infrastructure.

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said: “Working with our international partners we are able to provide vital air defense equipment, which will help Ukraine support offensive operations and protect critical national infrastructure.”

Ukrainian forces, now equipped with the latest shipments of Western weapon systems, have recently made gains in successfully retaking a number of villages in the Donetsk region. Those represented early victories for Kyiv in the first week of highly anticipated counter-offensive to reclaim territories currently under Russian control.

