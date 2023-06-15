Electric shock, beatings: UN expert alarmed by Russian military torture in Ukraine

UN Special Rapporteur on Torture, Alice Jill Edwards, sounded the alarm on Thursday over “widespread” use of physical and psychological torture of civilians and prisoners of war by the Russian military in Ukraine.

Edwards, expressed alarm at reports and testimonies that indicated Russian military forces in Ukraine consistently and intentionally inflicted severe physical and psychological pain on Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war. The torture was allegedly carried out to extract intelligence or force confessions. In a letter to the government of Russia, Edwards highlighted practices such as electric shocks, beatings, hooding, mock executions, and other threats of death.

Advertisement

The allegations specifically involved Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war detained in inadequate facilities run by Russian military forces in Ukraine. Edwards, along with other independent UN experts, emphasized the level of coordination and planning behind the alleged torture, suggesting the involvement of superior authorities.

Edwards stressed that torture is a war crime and a systematic or widespread practice of it amounts to a crime against humanity. She rejected the notion of obeying superior orders as a justification for torture and called for prompt investigation and prosecution by independent authorities.

Numerous reports indicated that the victims of torture and ill-treatment suffered severe physical and psychological traumas, organ damage, fractures, extreme weight loss, sensory impairment, and other ailments. Medical assistance was reportedly inadequate during their detention.

As the conflict persisted, reports of torture and inhuman treatment continued to surface. Edwards emphasized that such cruelty inflamed hostility and hindered prospects for peace and reconciliation. She urged relevant authorities to protect and treat civilians and prisoners of war humanely.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Wagner chief rejects ministry contracts in ‘defiance’ despite Putin’s endorsement: UK

Allies to arm Ukraine with ‘hundreds’ of air defense missiles to use against Russia