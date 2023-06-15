Girl, 11, dies onboard Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul to New York: Report

An 11-year-old girl died onboard a Turkish Airlines flight after suffering a medical emergency while traveling from Istanbul to New York on Sunday, CBS News reported citing a statement.

The child, who was traveling with her family, reportedly lost consciousness during the flight.



According to the American news outlet, Turkish Airlines crew asked a doctor on board for help while the pilot diverted the airplane for an emergency landing in Hungary.



“Our cabin crew made the announcement on the PA system for any doctors on board while the captain of the flight immediately diverted to Budapest,” Turkish Airlines said in a statement to CBS News. “As a doctor among our passengers attended the situation and performed heart massage, our cockpit crew made an emergency landing in Budapest.”



The doctor tried to revive the girl on the plane before emergency medical workers took over the effort once the plane landed in Budapest Ferenc Liczt International Airport.



The Washington Post reported that Budapest Airport released a statement saying that despite the fast intervention to save the girl’s life, she did not survive.



The girl’s family stayed in Budapest while the flight continued to its New York destination more than four hours late.

It is not clear what caused the medical emergency that led to the girl’s death.

