Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes northern Philippines

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck Mindoro island in the northern Philippines on Thursday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The tremors were felt in the capital Manila, according to Reuters witnesses, and in nearby provinces.

The Philippine seismology agency said it also recorded a magnitude 6.2 earthquake, and expects damage and aftershocks.

Read more:

Syria earthquake four months on: ‘Don’t forget those left behind’, says ICRC

Residents afraid to return home as aftershocks rock Philippines

Magnitude 6.7 quake hits south of the Philippine capital