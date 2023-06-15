Modi weighs replacing religion-based laws with uniform civil code ahead of 2024 polls
A federal advisory panel has initiated new consultations on re-placing India’s religion-based marriage and inheritance laws with a uniform civil code, reviving a controversial campaign promise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party ahead of general elections next year.
The Law Commission has sought comments from the general public and religious organizations over next 30 days, according to a public notice on Wednesday. “Bearing in mind the relevance and importance of the subject and also the various court orders on the subject, the 22nd Law Commission of India considered it ex-pedient to deliberate afresh over the subject,” it said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Drafting a new civil code has featured prominently in Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party election manifestos in the last two national elections and is a key but unfulfilled part of its Hindu nationalist agenda.
Critics have voiced concerns the push for uniform civil laws could become part of the BJP’s majoritarian social push. The government has championed the end of some Islamic laws like polygamy but done little to address the inequities meted out to Hindu women under their religious code such as the division of matrimonial assets and child support after divorce.
Currently, matters of marriage, divorce, adoption, and inheritance are governed by multiple religious and customary laws. The drafters of India’s independent constitution had laid out that a uniform civil code should eventually replace these often regres-sive and patriarchal laws.
Successive governments since then have stayed away from amending these laws for fear it will anger voters belonging to the Hindu majority as well as the minority Christians and Muslims because of the perceived clash with their fundamental right to practice their faith. The constitutional amendment will require the approval of parliament.
A previous round of public consultations on the issue in 2018 ended without consensus. However, the BJP’s ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, has remained focused on the creation of a uniform civil code for decades.
BJP-ruled states Gujarat and Uttarakhand have already announced their intention to implement uniform civil laws and formed panel to prepare drafts.
Read more:
Indian PM Modi gets invited to address joint meeting of US Congress on June 22
Indian PM Modi inaugurates new parliament building as part of grand makeover
United Indian opposition can defeat Modi in 2024: Rahul Gandhi
-
Ahead of Modi visit, journalists’ group urges US to press India on media crackdownThe Committee to Protect Journalists on Wednesday called on the US government to urge India to end a media crackdown and release six detained ... World News
-
Indian leader Modi expected to visit Egypt after official US trip: SourceIndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to travel to Cairo on his way back from an official visit to the US in June, the Times of India ... Middle East
-
Biden’s security adviser heads to India to prepare for Modi state visit: SourcesPresident Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, is headed to India next week for final preparations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra ... World News
-
US hopes Modi visit ‘consecrates’ India as most important partner: CampbellPresident Joe Biden’s top official for the Indo-Pacific region said on Tuesday he hoped a visit this month by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ... World News
-
Indian PM Modi gets invited to address joint meeting of US Congress on June 22The leaders of the US Congress said on Friday they had invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a joint meeting of the House of ... World News
-
United Indian opposition can defeat Modi in 2024: Rahul GandhiIndia’s leading opposition figure Rahul Gandhi denounced Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stranglehold on Indian society on Thursday but expressed ... World News
-
India to push back against ‘agenda-driven,’ ‘neo-colonial’ rankings: Modi advisorIndia plans to push back against “agenda-driven,” “neo-colonial” country rankings produced by global agencies on topics like governance and press ... Economy
-
Indian PM Modi inaugurates new parliament building as part of grand makeoverPrime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India’s new parliament building on Sunday, a modern complex which is part of his government’s grand plan to ... World News