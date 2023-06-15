Money painting undamaged by activist paint attack in Sweden: France’s Orsay museum

The Monet painting smeared by paint by environmental activists in Sweden has not been damaged, the Orsay Museum in Paris, which owns the work, said on Thursday.

On Wednesday activists smeared red paint and glued their hands to the protective glass covering “The Artist’s Garden at Giverny,” which was on display at Stockholm’s National Museum.

“The painting has not suffered any damage,” Orsay director Christophe Leribault told reporters.

“The Artist’s Garden at Giverny” (1900) was daubed with red paint by two members of local organization Restore Wetlands while on loan for an exhibition about gardens and nature.

Leribault said that the painting, which was covered with protective glass, was examined by restorers from the two museums.

Restore Wetlands posted a video on their Facebook page in which the two women -- a nurse and trainee nurse -- were also seen gluing their hands to the glass.

It told AFP: “gorgeous gardens like those in Monet’s painting will soon be a distant memory.”

Leribault was speaking at a press conference about the Orsay Museum's planned refurbishment, due to take place between 2025 and 2027.

The museum, which opened in 1986 and houses one of the world’s finest collections of impressionist and post-impressionist art, will not close during the works.

