North Korea condemns South’s live fire drills with US: Reports

North Korea condemns South Korea’s live fire drills with the United States, the North’s state news agency KCNA reported on Thursday, citing a spokesperson from the ministry of defense.

North Korea’s forces will sternly respond to “any kind of protests or provocations by enemies”, it said.

Several thousand South Korean and US troops took part in joint live-fire exercises on Thursday.

North Korea’s failed attempt to launch a spy satellite last month heightened tensions in the region.

