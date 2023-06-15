Poland to hold referendum on EU migrant deal

Poland will hold a national referendum on the European Union agreement on hosting refugees, the ruling party’s chairman Jaroslaw Kaczynski, said Thursday.

According to a preliminary deal reached earlier this month, EU countries that refuse hosting refugees would be required to pay a sum of $21,000 (€20,000) per person into a fund managed by Brussels.

Poland, along Hungary, voted against the proposal, with the right-wing authorities in Warsaw condemning the relocation scheme.

“We will not agree to it, neither does the Polish nation, and this must be the subject of a referendum... and we will organize such a referendum,” Kaczynski told parliament.

“Polish people must speak out on this matter,” he added during a debate on the EU agreement. Kaczynski is widely considered to be Poland’s de facto leader.

Poland welcomed over a million Ukrainian refugees who fled their country following the Russian invasion in February 2022, but the authorities have long been opposed to relocating migrants from Greece or Italy.

“It’s not a migration pact, it’s a diktat that is aimed at changing Europe culturally,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told lawmakers.

“It is the Sejm (the Polish parliament), not the Bundestag, and we have every right and obligation to vote in favor of Poland’s interest,” Morawiecki said.

“We, Poles, know perfectly well what compassion and solidarity are. No one will teach us solidarity, and especially not the Germans,” he added.

Poland will hold parliamentary elections later this year, with the ruling Law and Justice party currently leading in the polls over the liberal opposition bloc Civic Coalition.

