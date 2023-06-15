Russia detains border region resident for gathering data on security forces: Reports

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a resident of the southern Bryansk region who it said had been gathering data on security forces in areas bordering Ukraine, Russian state news agency TASS reported on Thursday.

Separately, TASS also reported that the FSB had detained two men in the southern Stavropol region on suspicion of planning to blow up the interior ministry headquarters in the city of Pyatigorsk.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The RIA news agency said the two men were believed to be supporters of the militant Islamic State group.

Read more:

Ukraine says Russia strikes industrial facilities in Kryvyi Rih

Russia to investigate Boris Yeltsin museum for ‘foreign agent’ activity

Russia: Country claims to down nine drones over Crimean peninsula