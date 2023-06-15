Theme
Members of Russian Volunteer Corps pose for a picture atop an armoured vehicle at Graivoron border crossing in Kozinka, Belgorod region, Russia, in this handout picture released on May 23, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia detains border region resident for gathering data on security forces: Reports

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a resident of the southern Bryansk region who it said had been gathering data on security forces in areas bordering Ukraine, Russian state news agency TASS reported on Thursday.

Separately, TASS also reported that the FSB had detained two men in the southern Stavropol region on suspicion of planning to blow up the interior ministry headquarters in the city of Pyatigorsk.

The RIA news agency said the two men were believed to be supporters of the militant Islamic State group.

