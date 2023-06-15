Theme
A view of the Russian Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden, on April 6, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia seeking ‘legal advice’ after Australia blocks construction of new embassy

AFP, Sydney 
Russia said that it was seeking “legal advice” Thursday after Australia blocked the construction of a new embassy across the road from the country’s parliament.

“The embassy is seeking legal advice,” a diplomat told AFP after Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the proposed site as a “very clear” threat to national security.

