Russia seeking ‘legal advice’ after Australia blocks construction of new embassy
Russia said that it was seeking “legal advice” Thursday after Australia blocked the construction of a new embassy across the road from the country’s parliament.
“The embassy is seeking legal advice,” a diplomat told AFP after Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the proposed site as a “very clear” threat to national security.
