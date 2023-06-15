Russia seeking ‘legal advice’ after Australia blocks construction of new embassy

Russia said that it was seeking “legal advice” Thursday after Australia blocked the construction of a new embassy across the road from the country’s parliament.

“The embassy is seeking legal advice,” a diplomat told AFP after Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the proposed site as a “very clear” threat to national security.

