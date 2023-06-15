Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A Ukrainian service member rides a military vehicle near residential buildings damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the front line town of Bakhmut, in Donetsk region, Ukraine April 21, 2023. REUTERS/Anna Kudriavtseva
A Ukrainian service member rides a military vehicle near residential buildings damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the front line town of Bakhmut, in Donetsk region, Ukraine April 21, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia sets September 10 as elections date in newly annexed territories

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russia’s central election commission on Thursday set the date for regional elections in four Ukrainian provinces that Moscow claims to have annexed for September 10, coinciding with votes in other Russian regions, state news agency RIA reported.

TASS, another state news agency, cited election chief Ella Pamfilova as saying that Russia’s Defense Ministry and Federal Security Service (FSB) considered it possible to hold the votes in September.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russia does not fully control the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in eastern and southern Ukraine and fighting is ongoing in all four regions. The regions are scheduled to elect local governors in September.

Russia declared the regions part of its own territory after hastily conducting what it called referendums in occupied areas of Ukraine last September that Kyiv and the West denounced as illegal and coercive.

Read more:

Russia: Country claims to down nine drones over Crimean peninsula

Russian President Putin orders stronger border security

Russia’s Promsvyazbank opening more branches in annexed regions of Ukraine

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size