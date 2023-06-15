Turkey summons Swiss ambassador over anti-Erdogan demonstration in Zurich

Turkey has summoned the Swiss ambassador to Ankara over a demonstration in Zurich against President Tayyip Erdogan, including burning of an effigy and banners being displayed, a foreign ministry source said on Thursday.

Deputy Foreign Minister Mehmet Kemal Bozbay told Switzerland’s ambassador Jean Daniel Ruch that the acts were unacceptable and requested an investigation to determine those involved, the source added.

