Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters following early exit poll results for the second round of the presidential election in Istanbul, Turkey May 28, 2023. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters following early exit poll results for the second round of the presidential election in Istanbul, Turkey May 28, 2023. (REUTERS)

Turkey summons Swiss ambassador over anti-Erdogan demonstration in Zurich

Turkey has summoned the Swiss ambassador to Ankara over a demonstration in Zurich against President Tayyip Erdogan, including burning of an effigy and banners being displayed, a foreign ministry source said on Thursday.

Deputy Foreign Minister Mehmet Kemal Bozbay told Switzerland’s ambassador Jean Daniel Ruch that the acts were unacceptable and requested an investigation to determine those involved, the source added.

