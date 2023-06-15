Theme
Ukrainian soldiers stand in front of a building with a Ukrainian flag on it, during an operation that claims to liberate the first village amid a counter-offensive, in a location given as Blahodatne, Donetsk Region, Ukraine, in this screengrab taken from a handout video released on June 11, 2023. 68th Separate Hunting Brigade 'Oleksy Dovbusha'/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT. REUTERS WAS NOT ABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE LOCATION OF THE VIDEO AND THE DATE IT WAS FILMED.
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine reports gains despite Russia’s ‘powerful resistance’

AFP
Kyiv on Thursday reported progress in its newly-launched counteroffensive, despite strong resistance from Russian troops.

“There is a gradual but steady advance of the armed forces,” Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Ganna Malyar told a briefing.

“At the same time, the enemy is putting up powerful resistance” on the southern front, she said, referring to mined fields, kamikaze drones, and intense shelling.

After months of building expectations Ukraine early this month launched its offensive in the south and in the east.

Around the frontline hotspot of Bakhmut, “the enemy is pulling up additional reserves and is trying with all its might to prevent the advance of Ukrainian forces.”

Still, Malyar reported an advance of more than three kilometers (1,8 miles) in the area of Bakhmut.

Ukrainian forces have recaptured seven settlements and more than 100 square kilometers of territory, said Oleksiy Gromov of the Ukrainian armed forces’ general staff.
Russia claims to have repelled all Ukrainian assaults.

