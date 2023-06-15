Wagner chief rejects ministry contracts in ‘defiance’ despite Putin’s endorsement: UK

Russia's top mercenary Yevgeny Prigozhin showed “defiance” as he, yet again, rejected allowing his men to sign the new mandatory volunteer contracts with the ministry of defense, despite President Vladimir Putin expressly endorsing the initiative, the UK Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had issued a decree on June 10 to formalize the organization of “volunteer formations” reportedly to improve the efficiency of the army. This order stipulated that all volunteer fighters sign individual contracts with the ministry of defense so that they can have the “necessary legal status” to operate in Ukraine.

Then, Prigozhin declared that his Wagner group fighters would not sign any contracts with the defense ministry and took aim at Shoigu labeling him incapable of managing military formations.

This rejection of Shoigu's decree is the latest in a series of public rants and attacks by Prigozhin targeting high-ranking military officials, including Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov. Despite these conflicts, the Wagner chief insists that he maintained strong relations with Putin, underscoring Wagner's total “subordination” to the interests of Russia and its supreme commander.

The British ministry said in a war intelligence update: “For several months, Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin has been aiming vitriolic criticism at the ministry of defense hierarchy but deferred to Putin’s authority.”

Putin said on June 13 that he supported his defense chief’s order for all mercenary groups fighting in Ukraine to sign volunteer contracts with the defense ministry. “This must be done and done as quickly as possible,” he said.

“However, despite Putin’s comments, on 14 June 2023 Prigozhin said that, ‘none of Wagner's fighters are ready to go down the path of shame again. That's why they will not sign the contracts’,” the UK MoD said. It added: “Prigozhin’s rhetoric is evolving into defiance of broader sections of the Russian establishment.”

The deadline for volunteers to sign contracts with the Russian ministry is July 1, a date the UK assessments labels as likely to be a “kay-way point in the feud.”

The proposed contract system would more tightly incorporate Wagner and Prigozhin into the defense ministry's structure. This could prevent Prigozhin from expanding his own political and military sway, an endeavor he has been pursuing for months. Putin's support of the ministry's initiative places Prigozhin in a precarious situation, as the ministry has stated that those contracts are needed to grant volunteer groups the legal status required to operate in Ukraine.

The Washington-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) highlighted in an assessment that the Russian defense ministry’s ongoing formalization efforts aim to: “centralize control over Russian irregular personnel and supplies to respond to Ukrainian counter-offensive operations while also restricting the influence of figures outside of the ministry, primarily Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin.”

