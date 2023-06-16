African leaders visit Ukraine on peace mission, as air raid alert is issued in Kyiv

An air raid alert was issued in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and the Kyiv region on Friday as African leaders visited on a peace mission.

Kyiv authorities issued the alert after the Ukrainian air force said several Russian Kalibr missiles had been launched from the Black Sea and were “heading north” towards Kyiv.

The Kyiv military administration later said Ukrainian forces had put air defence systems into action outside the capital and urged residents to stay in shelters.

It gave no more details.

The African delegation was expected to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv later on Friday.

