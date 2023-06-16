Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Earthquake
Earthquake. (Stock illustration)

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes France

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

An magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck eastern France on Friday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said, revising downward an earlier measurement of 5.5 magnitude.

Advertisement

There was no immediate information on casualties or damage from the quake.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes northern Philippines

French FM says prevented attack on website likely carried out by Russian parties

France warns Iran on drone deliveries to Russia

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size