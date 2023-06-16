Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes France

An magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck eastern France on Friday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said, revising downward an earlier measurement of 5.5 magnitude.

Advertisement

There was no immediate information on casualties or damage from the quake.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes northern Philippines

French FM says prevented attack on website likely carried out by Russian parties

France warns Iran on drone deliveries to Russia