OPEC+ production cuts are non-political: Russia’s Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that decisions made by the OPEC+ group to cut oil production were “depoliticized” and were not connected to what Moscow calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

“I have to tell you that all the decisions made within the framework of OPEC+ to reduce production are, above all, of a depoliticized nature,” Putin said in comments to the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Advertisement

Developing

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Explainer: Why is OPEC+ cutting oil output?

Oil prices on the rise, jump more than $2 a barrel following production cuts

Russia’s Putin, Saudi Crown Prince praise OPEC+ cooperation: Kremlin