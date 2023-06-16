Theme
FILE - In this file photo taken on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, Russian RS-24 Yars ballistic missiles roll in Red Square during the Victory Day military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat in Moscow, Russia. Russia and the United States exchanged documents Tuesday Jan. 26, 2021, to extend the New START nuclear treaty, their last remaining arms control pact, the Kremlin said. The Kremlin readout of a phone call between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin said they voiced satisfaction with the move. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
Russia ready for further nuclear arms control talks: Kremlin

Reuters
Russia was ready for further talks on arms control, the Interfax news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Friday.

Asked by reporters to clarify a comment by President Vladimir Putin suggesting Russian irritation with the West’s stance on nuclear arms control, Peskov said: “Russia is ready to conduct negotiations.”

Russia and the United States, by far the biggest nuclear powers, have both expressed regret about the disintegration of the tangle of arms control treaties which sought to slow the Cold War arms race and reduce the risk of nuclear war.

Amid the crisis caused by Russian forces being sent into Ukraine in early 2022, Putin announced in February that Russia was suspending participation in the New START treaty - an accord signed in 2010 that limits the number of Russian and US deployed strategic nuclear warheads.

