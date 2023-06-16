Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the Federal Security Service (FSB) collegium in Moscow, Russia, February 28, 2023. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the Federal Security Service (FSB) collegium in Moscow, Russia, February 28, 2023. (Sputnik via Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia’s Putin calls Ukraine’s Zelenskyy a ‘disgrace to Jewish people’

AFP, Moscow
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday insulted Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, calling him a “disgrace” to people of his faith.

“I have a lot of Jewish friends,” Putin told an annual economic forum in Saint Petersburg. “They say that Zelenskyy is not Jewish, that he is a disgrace to the Jewish people. I’m not joking,” he said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

AFP and representatives of other countries the Kremlin deems “unfriendly” were not accredited to cover the forum.

Read more:

Russian report implies Ukrainian gains on south front

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size