Russia’s Putin calls Ukraine’s Zelenskyy a ‘disgrace to Jewish people’

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday insulted Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, calling him a “disgrace” to people of his faith.

“I have a lot of Jewish friends,” Putin told an annual economic forum in Saint Petersburg. “They say that Zelenskyy is not Jewish, that he is a disgrace to the Jewish people. I’m not joking,” he said.

AFP and representatives of other countries the Kremlin deems “unfriendly” were not accredited to cover the forum.

