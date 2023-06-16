Theme
The flag of Ukraine waves in the wind at City Hall, in Stockholm, Sweden, February 24, 2022. (TT News Agency via Reuters)
Swedish government inks $24 million support package to Ukraine

Reuters, Stockholm
The Swedish government has decided on a 12th support package to Ukraine, worth 250 million crowns ($23.7 million), that includes Ukrainian pilots test flying the Nordic country’s Gripen fighter jets, it said on Friday.

It said in a statement the bulk of the money would be channeled through one British and one NATO fund for the procurement of defense and military training equipment among other things.

Sweden in May said it may allow Ukrainian pilots to test Gripen following inquiries from Ukraine about various kinds of aviation systems, repeating however that Sweden had no plans to send fighter jets to the invaded country.

