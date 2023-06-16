Swedish government inks $24 million support package to Ukraine

The Swedish government has decided on a 12th support package to Ukraine, worth 250 million crowns ($23.7 million), that includes Ukrainian pilots test flying the Nordic country’s Gripen fighter jets, it said on Friday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

It said in a statement the bulk of the money would be channeled through one British and one NATO fund for the procurement of defense and military training equipment among other things.

Sweden in May said it may allow Ukrainian pilots to test Gripen following inquiries from Ukraine about various kinds of aviation systems, repeating however that Sweden had no plans to send fighter jets to the invaded country.

Read more:

NATO working to complete long-term support package for Ukraine, differences remain

NATO allies must arm Ukraine for offensive: Stoltenberg

Sweden to allow NATO troops before it joins defense alliance: PM Kristersson