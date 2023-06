Top US diplomat says trip to China aimed at ‘avoiding miscalculations’

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that his coming visit to China aims to open up better communications “by addressing misperceptions and avoiding miscalculations.”

“Intense competition requires sustained diplomacy to ensure that competition does not veer into confrontation or conflict,” Blinken said.

“That is what the world expects of both the United States and China,” he said.

Blinken will hold talks Sunday and Monday in Beijing on the first trip by a top US diplomat in nearly five years.

The trip was rescheduled after the US canceled a planned Beijing visit by Blinken in February after the United States said it detected -- and later shot down -- a Chinese spy balloon.

The first goal of the trip to China, Blinken said in a press conference, is “to establish open and empowered communications, so that our two countries responsibly manage our relationship.”

Secondly, he said, the aim was to set the record clear on US interests and values, and thirdly to explore areas of possible cooperation, including on global economic stability, fighting drug trafficking, and climate and health issues affecting the world.

He said he would also raise the issue of US citizens detained by China.

China has detained a number of US citizens on various charges, including Kai Li, a businessman accused of spying in 2016, and David Lin, an America pastor held since 2006.

