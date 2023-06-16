Theme
Chad Doerman shoots and kills his three boys in Ohio, June 15, 2023. (Clermont County Sheriff's office)

US man kills three children, injures woman at Ohio home

Deema AlSaffar Patterson, Al Arabiya English
A US man shot and killed his three children and wounded a woman at a home in the state of Ohio Thursday afternoon, the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office reported on Friday.

At 4:15 p.m. (20:15 GMT), the sheriff’s department received a call from a woman screaming that “her babies had been shot.” Few minutes later at 4:18 p.m. (20:18 GMT), another 911 call was made by a person who saw a girl running down the street screaming that “her father was killing everyone.”

When officers arrived at the home in the town of Monroe, they found three boys ages 3, 4 and 7 outside the home with gunshot wounds.

First responders attempted life-saving measures but the boys died at the scene.

Police said a 34-year-old woman, who was not immediately identified, was outside the home with a gunshot to the hand and was transported to hospital. She is expected to survive, according to the sheriff’s department.

Chad Doerman, 32, was taken into custody at the scene of the crime. He was charged with three counts of aggravated murder, the sheriff’s department reported.

He will make his first court appearance on Friday at 10:00 a.m. (14:00 GMT).

