US man kills three children, injures woman at Ohio home

A US man shot and killed his three children and wounded a woman at a home in the state of Ohio Thursday afternoon, the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office reported on Friday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

At 4:15 p.m. (20:15 GMT), the sheriff’s department received a call from a woman screaming that “her babies had been shot.” Few minutes later at 4:18 p.m. (20:18 GMT), another 911 call was made by a person who saw a girl running down the street screaming that “her father was killing everyone.”

When officers arrived at the home in the town of Monroe, they found three boys ages 3, 4 and 7 outside the home with gunshot wounds.

First responders attempted life-saving measures but the boys died at the scene.

Police said a 34-year-old woman, who was not immediately identified, was outside the home with a gunshot to the hand and was transported to hospital. She is expected to survive, according to the sheriff’s department.

Chad Doerman, 32, was taken into custody at the scene of the crime. He was charged with three counts of aggravated murder, the sheriff’s department reported.

He will make his first court appearance on Friday at 10:00 a.m. (14:00 GMT).

Read more:

Ten injured in US shooting in Colorado, suspect arrested

Mother whose child shot teacher at US school pleads guilty to unlawful gun ownership

US shooting leaves one dead, six injured at California birthday party