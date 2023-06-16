Ukraine shelling halts IAEA convoy: Russian official

A Russian nuclear official said that a UN convoy was forced to wait because of Ukrainian shelling as it returned to Kyiv-controlled territory from the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on Thursday, Tass news agency reported.

Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the head of the Rosenergoatom company, was cited by Tass as accusing Ukraine of opening fire at the convoy. It said no one was hurt and that the convoy had returned safely to the Ukrainian-held city of Zaporizhzhia.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The report offered no evidence to support his assertion.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) could not immediately be reached for comment.

Read more:

Situation ‘serious’ at Zaporizhzhia plant: UN nuclear chief

UN nuclear head Grossi starts visit to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

IAEA head’s visit to Russian-held Zaporizhzhia power plant delayed