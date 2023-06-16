Theme
A motorcade transporting the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expert mission, escorted by the Russian military, arrives at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict outside Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, March 29, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A motorcade transporting the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expert mission, escorted by the Russian military, arrives at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict outside Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, March 29, 2023. (Reuters)

Ukraine shelling halts IAEA convoy: Russian official

A Russian nuclear official said that a UN convoy was forced to wait because of Ukrainian shelling as it returned to Kyiv-controlled territory from the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on Thursday, Tass news agency reported.

Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the head of the Rosenergoatom company, was cited by Tass as accusing Ukraine of opening fire at the convoy. It said no one was hurt and that the convoy had returned safely to the Ukrainian-held city of Zaporizhzhia.

The report offered no evidence to support his assertion.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) could not immediately be reached for comment.

