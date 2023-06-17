Theme
afp.com-20100903-PH-HKG-Hkg3973989-highres. (AFP)
In a picture taken on August 26, 2010, farmers work on a rice field at the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) in Los Banos town, Laguna province, south of Manila. (AFP)

Earthquake strikes Babuyan islands in Philippines

Reuters
Published: Updated:
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck the Babuyan islands in the northern Philippines on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake was at a depth of 34 km (21.13 miles), USGS said.

The Philippines’ state seismology agency said it was expecting aftershocks but no damage as a result of the offshore quake.

The Southeast Asian nation lies within the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where volcanic activity and earthquakes are common.

