Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes near Tonga

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck near Tonga on Saturday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The earthquake’s epicenter was located about 270 km (170 miles) south of Tonga, at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), according to the USGS.
The US Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami threat for the US West Coast, British Columbia, or Alaska following the quake.
Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology said there was no tsunami threat to Australia.
The USGS revised an earlier measurement of a 6.5 magnitude earthquake.
