Russia Ukraine conflict
Russia repels Ukrainian attack on Druzhba oil pipeline facility: Governor
Russian air defense units repelled a Ukrainian attack overnight on a pumping station on the Druzhba oil pipeline in the Bryansk region adjoining Ukraine, the region’s governor said on Saturday.
Three Ukrainian military drones were destroyed in the attack in the Novozybkov district, Alexander Bogomaz wrote on Telegram.
Developing
